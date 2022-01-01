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A Message From Stew Peters
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261 views • January 01, 2022
1. Matt 5:37 - integrity
Let your yes be yes & no be no. How can we know your yes or no when we dont know you?
2. Matt 12:34 - ambiguity
The mouth speaks what the heart is full of. Again, how do we know the heart if anonymous?
3. Cowardice
Separates identity from idea. Founders signed their names for all to see.
4. Matt 23:15 - Spawns of Satan
Anonymity begets anonymity. We strip people’s status of image bearers of God in exchange of being avatars. Fake fake fake
5. Future
What kind of future are we fighting for where anonymous provocateurs are the advocates for truth? They model hedge betting or fence sitting.
Let your yes be yes & no be no. How can we know your yes or no when we dont know you?
2. Matt 12:34 - ambiguity
The mouth speaks what the heart is full of. Again, how do we know the heart if anonymous?
3. Cowardice
Separates identity from idea. Founders signed their names for all to see.
4. Matt 23:15 - Spawns of Satan
Anonymity begets anonymity. We strip people’s status of image bearers of God in exchange of being avatars. Fake fake fake
5. Future
What kind of future are we fighting for where anonymous provocateurs are the advocates for truth? They model hedge betting or fence sitting.
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