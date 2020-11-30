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Masks and Disabilities Inflammatory? Discrimination?
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45 views • November 30, 2020
Video Source: https://youtu.be/v1cRDpyKWTo
Women who have survived rape cannot easily cover their mouths. They should not be required to identify their reason for not masking and be re-traumatized. People with disabilities and developmental disorders, including autism, cannot tolerate masks. They should not be required to suffer stress. Dr. Jack, Donna Kazee and Diane Doucet discuss these issues in detail. Share w/those who do not understand.
Women who have survived rape cannot easily cover their mouths. They should not be required to identify their reason for not masking and be re-traumatized. People with disabilities and developmental disorders, including autism, cannot tolerate masks. They should not be required to suffer stress. Dr. Jack, Donna Kazee and Diane Doucet discuss these issues in detail. Share w/those who do not understand.
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