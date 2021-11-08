How The Coronavirus Pandemic BLM Antifa Riots Protests Are Connected What Rabbis Aren't Telling You.

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One thing I noticed when the Coronavirus first hit was that everyone had their own take/perspective on it. If you are a religious person, you see it all through the lens of the Bible and prophecy. If you are considered a conspiracy theorist, you see it all through the lens of conspiracies. If you are a Secular or Atheist, it's all about the science. This is why I have waited so long before making my own video about how and why all this is happening. I really didn't have a coherent, all encompassing reason. It took these riots to happen for things to become crystal clear. So now I will briefly try to break down my religious Jewish perspective which includes all views that are all connected that the Rabbis are not focused on and totally ignoring.
This includes comparing biblical Plagues to COVID-19 and ultimately why God is letting this happen. Outlining how the Left, Democrats, Antifa, BLM are really just all Useful Idiots for the Globalist Elites who are orchestrating this chaos for their own purposes to destroy America, Israel and Western Society. And finally what to do about it practically and spiritually.
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