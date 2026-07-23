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🎵Letting the days go by
wolfburg
wolfburg
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54 views • 3 days ago

[Intro]
[driving bassline, syncopated electric guitar scratches, steady drum beat with cowbell]

[Verse 1]
[rhythmic male vocals]
And you may find yourself living in a shotgun shack
And you may find yourself in another part of the world
And you may find yourself behind the wheel of a large automobile
And you may find yourself in a beautiful house
With a beautiful wife
And you may ask yourself, well, how did I get here?

[Chorus]
[bright polyphonic synth enters, full band]
Letting the days go by, let the water hold me down
Letting the days go by, water flowing underground
Into the blue again, after the money's gone
Once in a lifetime, water flowing underground

[Verse 2]
[synth drops out, bass and guitar continue]
And you may ask yourself, what is that beautiful house?
And you may ask yourself, where does that highway go to?
And you may ask yourself, am I right, am I wrong?
And you may say to yourself, my God, what have I done?

[Chorus]
[synth re-enters]
Letting the days go by, let the water hold me down
Letting the days go by, water flowing underground
Into the blue again, into the silent water
Under the rocks and stones, there is water underground

[Outro]
[vocal harmonies enter]
Same as it ever was, same as it ever was
Same as it ever was, same as it ever was
Same as it ever was, same as it ever was
Same as it ever was, same as it ever was
[sudden stop] Ah!

Keywords
collapse amidst a smokydark sky filled with real industrial pollution in the foregrounda digital chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seizedbarren farmland
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy