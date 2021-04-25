Huge explosions hit Saudi coalition base in Ma'rib.

Arab media reported on Sunday morning that the Yemeni Armed Forces had launched a drone operation against the Saudi coalition. A suicide drone was fired by Yemeni forces in southern Saudi Arabia. He noted that the operation was in response to airstrikes by the Saudi coalition and the continuation of the siege of Yemen. Yemen’s Air Force has stepped up the retaliatory attacks on SaudiArabia in recent months, saying the strikes will continue as long as Riyadh carries on with its airstrikes and blockade. The Saudi-led coalition has been bombing Yemen for nearly seven years, imposing a siege, starvation and lack of medical supplies on the Yemeni people. These attacks have led to the destruction of Yemen's infrastructure and the spread of poverty, unemployment and the spread of infectious diseases in this country. It is also reported today that Chairman of the Military Prosecutions General Abdullah al-Hadheri, and a number of his entourage were killed in clashes with the army and popular committees in the Sirwah area west of Ma'rib.