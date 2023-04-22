What is a Woman! Can Men Menstruate! Leave Our Children Alone!!

Woman who married rag doll
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1757430/woman-marries-rag-doll-pregnant-brazil
'What is a woman?'
https://www.theblaze.com/news/miguel-cardona-define-woman-titlexi
5th grade teacher causes firestorm on Dr. Phil after opposing transgender ideology
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/04/watch-5th-grade-teacher-causes-firestorm-on-dr-phil-after-opposing-transgender-ideology/
Large swastika cut into autistic Jewish boy’s back
https://worldisraelnews.com/large-swastika-cut-into-autistic-jewish-boys-back-in-nevada-school/
Doctors brand 16 year old Texas boy a ‘miracle’ as he’s revived after two hours
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/04/doctors-brand-16-year-old-texas-boy-a-miracle-as-hes-revived-after-two-hours-of-continuous-cpr-following-heart-attack/
Taiwan civilians are preparing for a full Chinese invasion
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/04/taiwan-civilians-are-preparing-for-a-full-chinese-invasion/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.