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Life Force Launch - Recovering from Tryanny - MUST WATCH!
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52 views • December 02, 2020
If you don't know what Life Force is yet then you are behind in your education of what is happening in the world. Get involved with helping protect yourself and others against the tyranny that is here. The people have the ability and in numbers have the power. Learn all that Life Force is providing. It's your future and your children's future. This video dates back to July 2020 and gives the viewer background on the setting up of this awesome organization.
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