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Medical Doctor Warns Medical Tyranny Leading Sheep to the Slaughter
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325 views • September 15, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
Uploaded on September 15 2020
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the medical tyranny taking advantage of an ignorant and afraid populace to force innoculations and create a wider customer base for big pharma and the medical industrial complex.
Uploaded on September 15 2020
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the medical tyranny taking advantage of an ignorant and afraid populace to force innoculations and create a wider customer base for big pharma and the medical industrial complex.
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