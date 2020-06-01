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Bro Dave Chapter 3. God's Church Commentary
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10 views • June 01, 2020
Which church is the correct church? Everyone’s looking for (or claiming to be) the one true church, whereas Jesus instructed his followers to be somewhat skeptical of anyone claiming to have all the answers, especially in the years just before his return. The best way to find the best church may be to stop looking for it and just listen to Jesus.
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