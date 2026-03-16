Trump's Strait of Hormuz Coalition and Iran's Position, an interview with Michael Yon

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Talk of a naval coalition to reopen the Strait of Hormuz raises a key question: can military escorts actually guarantee safe shipping? In modern warfare—with drones, missiles, and asymmetric tactics—even heavily protected vessels remain vulnerable. The strategic chess match in the Persian Gulf could determine the future of global energy markets.
#PersianGulf #NavalStrategy #EnergySecurity #Iran #GlobalPolitics
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