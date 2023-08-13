These brave individuals held Urozhayne for a long time and continue to repel powerful Ukrainian attacks at the Vremyevsky sector.

Many of the men shown in the video are no longer alive. The Donetsk guys from the special forces unit "Kaskad" have been fighting for Donbass and Russia for many years.

Since the beginning of the conflict, they have been on the hottest frontline segments, storming Mariupol and liberating many towns in the Donetsk People's Republic. The Ukrainians have been unable to break the front for 2 months, at the cost of the lives of such warriors.