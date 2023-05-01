MESSAGE FOR THE CHURCH (God sends first "Adam" back to be His end time witness) - This is not a joke - This is his testimony

Many serious Biblically related things are happening that are not on the news. This is one of them. The government is aware that the book of revelation has begun and that God's witnesses are here and have begun to preach. This is not a joke. This is not game.
To learn more information visit SeriousReality.com
Please spread the word, warn the church and PRAY, PRAY, PRAY. This is not a gimmick. God of Heaven is all powerful and it has begun.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.