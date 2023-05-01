Create New Account
MESSAGE FOR THE CHURCH (God sends first "Adam" back to be His end time witness) - This is not a joke - This is his testimony
The Revelation
Published a day ago

Many serious Biblically related things are happening that are not on the news. This is one of them. The government is aware that the book of revelation has begun and that God's witnesses are here and have begun to preach. This is not a joke. This is not game. 

To learn more information visit SeriousReality.com

Please spread the word, warn the church and PRAY, PRAY, PRAY. This is not a gimmick. God of Heaven is all powerful and it has begun. 

