A Brief Disagreement

A visual journey into mankind's favourite pastime throughout the ages.
Created in Clip Studio Paint and After Effects, I've worked on this sporadically for the past few years or so. Hand drawn frame by frame animation, composited in AE.
Music: 'Air' From Overture Suite No.3 By Johann Sebastian Bach 'Requiem,
Des Iraes' By Giuseppe Verdi
© Steve Cutts 2022
Mirrored -
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.