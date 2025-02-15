Rollin in My Sweet Baby's Arms - Randall Franks & Caleb Lewis - Appalachian Sounds

https://RandallFranks.com https://ShareAmericaFoundation.org

A RANDALL FRANKS WEB SERIES - "APPALACHIAN SOUNDS"

Appalachian Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks, "Officer Randy Goode" from TV's "In the Heat of the Night" performs with musical guests on his Americana music show "Appalachian Sounds" featuring artists from country, bluegrass, gospel, folk and the Americana musical genres.

He appears in this video with thumb-style guitarist Caleb Lewis. Lewis is a Share America Foundation Scholar who in addition to his own shows appears with Randall's historic Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree.

On "Rollin' in My Sweet Baby's Arms" Randall Franks plays guitar and sings as Caleb plays guitar as they perform the country standard popularized by Lester Flatt, Ramblin' "Doc" Tommy Scott, and Buck Owens.

This performance was recorded on Sept. 9, 2024 at UCTV Studios in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. Special Thanks to Judy O'Neal and the UCTV Staff.

Rollin' in My Sweet Baby's Arms (Lester Flatt/APRS/BMI); (Tommy Lee Scott/Katona Publishing Co./ASCAP)

Copyright 2025 Peach Picked Productions