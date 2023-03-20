Very Best Bengal Kitten Videos ✨🐯✨

Made by Ron using Videoshop under fair use non profit.

Artist 🎶Mars Needs Women 👍

Song Aces High

😤my MAIN youtube channel is banned for 1 day for commenting against a troll saying Sharon Stone is a man. F8k youtube!

I have 3 channels there, I’ve made friends for over a decade there, most of my best buddys are seniors. One is a handicapped senior in a wheelchair ♿️. Her name is Trish, she’s 95 years old and has a great mind. She’s in OREGON 🇺🇸

That’s why I still post on YouTube. Mostly to make seniors happy.

I gave up on Vimeo, REDDIT, Linked-In, Rokfin, Gettr, Odysee, Brandnewtube and Rumble.

that’s why I keep asking Brighteon to have 1080p 60fps

720p is not good enough in 2023









never joined Facebook, tik Tok , Twitter, etc..

I knew stuff





[email protected]

Ron 🇨🇦

Edmonton







