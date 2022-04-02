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Incarnation, God’s Laws, Potentiality of Creation, Self vs God Reliance, Destroyment of Environment
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1 view • April 02, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/yBS_T4U9q_E
20100530 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Melbourne S1P1
Cut:
43m51s - 1h19m23s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“GOD HAS CREATED ALL OF THESE LAWS SO THAT ANARCHY CANNOT EXIST IN HER UNIVERSE.”
“IF SOMETHING ISN’T LOVING IT ALSO IS UNTRUTHFUL.”
“AS MY HEART CHANGES MY BRIGHTNESS INCREASES AND AS MY BRIGHTNESS INCREASES SO DOES EVERYONE ELSE'S NOTICE OF THE BRIGHTNESS INCREASING.”
“WHEN YOUR SOUL CHANGES, IT’S GOING TO HAVE AN EFFECT ON THE REST OF THE WORLD, DEFINITELY.”
https://youtu.be/yBS_T4U9q_E
20100530 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Melbourne S1P1
Cut:
43m51s - 1h19m23s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“GOD HAS CREATED ALL OF THESE LAWS SO THAT ANARCHY CANNOT EXIST IN HER UNIVERSE.”
“IF SOMETHING ISN’T LOVING IT ALSO IS UNTRUTHFUL.”
“AS MY HEART CHANGES MY BRIGHTNESS INCREASES AND AS MY BRIGHTNESS INCREASES SO DOES EVERYONE ELSE'S NOTICE OF THE BRIGHTNESS INCREASING.”
“WHEN YOUR SOUL CHANGES, IT’S GOING TO HAVE AN EFFECT ON THE REST OF THE WORLD, DEFINITELY.”
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