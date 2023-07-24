BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is Judy Chu Working For We The People!
Chris Shouse
Chris Shouse
12 followers
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • July 24, 2023

https://dailycaller.com/2023/02/27/judy-chu-all-america-chinese-youth-federation-ccp-ufwd-forums-for-peaceful-reunification-of-china-lance-gooden/

http://www.wzsql.com/system/2012/10/09/011123686.shtml

Trevor and Steve
https://rumble.com/v2b75j8-trevor-loudon-judy-chus-involvement-with-ccp.html

http://www.keywiki.org/index.php/Communist_Workers_Party

https://keywiki.org/Judy_Chu#Communist_Workers_Party_connection

https://www.trevorloudon.com/2013/02/judy-chu-exposed-part-1-yes-soledad-obrien-judy-chu-probably-is-a-communist/

https://www.trevorloudon.com/2013/02/judy-chu-exposed-part-2-judy-chu-and-the-communist-front-federation-for-progress/

https://dailycaller.com/2023/02/24/gooden-chu-jeffries-goldman-krishnamoorthi-schiff-tiffany-lamalfa-dominic-ng/

https://thehill.com/homenews/house/3875852-texas-republican-doubles-down-on-attack-on-judy-chus-heritage/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Judy_Chu

https://www.americanewsnation.com/2023/02/20/democratic-rep-judy-chu-handed-out-awards-to-members-of-alleged-chinese-intelligence-front/

2022 Election

Nov 15, 2022 Certified Vote Counts Posted By Ballotpedia.

2022 CA D28 CERTIFIED VOTE COUNT.
(D)CHU 74,398 (63.2%)
(R)HALLMAN 43,250 (36.8%)
FAKE TOTAL 117,648
CHU FAKE MARGIN 31,148

-142(.70)/+130(1.30) Tabulation Algorithm.
10,000 HALLMAN Votes =7,000.
10,000 CHU Votes =13,000.

Algorithm Equations.
HALLMAN, 61,786 tabulated at -142(.70)
=43,250. A Reduction of 18,536 votes.

CHU, 57,229 tabulated at +130(1.30)
=74,398. A Increase of 17,169 votes.

1-1 REAL TOTAL =119,015.
REAL TOTAL - FAKE TOTAL
(RT)119,015 - (FT)117,648=1,367.
1,366 Is the Algorithm Imbalance.(AI)

HALLMAN Reduction - CHU Increase
(H)18,536 - (C)17,169=1,367.(AI)
(H)18,536 +(C)17,169=35,705.
35,705 Is the Total Vote Swing created by the Algorithm. (TVS)

CHU FAKE Total - HALLMAN REAL Total.
(CFT)74,398 - (HRT)61,786=12,612.

CHU FAKE Margin - HALLMAN Reduction
(CFM)31,148 - (HR-)18,536=12,612.
12,612 + (AI)1,367=13,979*(Key#)

CHU REAL Total - HALLMAN FAKE Total.
(CRT)57,229 - (HFT)43,250=13,979*

CHU FAKE Margin - CHU Increase.
(CFM)31,148 - (CI+)17,169=13,979*

HALLMAN REDUCTION - HALLMAN REAL MARGIN.
(HR-)18,536 - (HRM)4,557=13,979*
Key# 13,979* was found in 4 more equations.

After Audit.
Actual 1-1 True Vote Count.
2022 U.S. HOUSE CA D28 ELECTION
(R)HALLMAN 61,786 (52%)
(D)CHU 57,229 (48%)
REAL TOTAL 119,015
HALLMAN MARGIN 4,557.

The Tabulation Algorithm manipulated this election by 15.2 percentage points.
CA D28 Rep.(D)Judy Chu is Illegitimate

Keywords
communismfraudjudychuelections2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Chase Codewell
Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Willow Tohi
Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Douglas Harrington
House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

Garrison Vance
The Swiss Cheese Solution: How Trump May Walk Away From Iran After Rejecting Both War and Peace

The Swiss Cheese Solution: How Trump May Walk Away From Iran After Rejecting Both War and Peace

Garrison Vance
After years of filing &#8220;climate change&#8221; lawsuits, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey suddenly supports natural gas

After years of filing “climate change” lawsuits, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey suddenly supports natural gas

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy