Is Judy Chu Working For We The People!
Chris Shouse
Published Monday

https://dailycaller.com/2023/02/27/judy-chu-all-america-chinese-youth-federation-ccp-ufwd-forums-for-peaceful-reunification-of-china-lance-gooden/

http://www.wzsql.com/system/2012/10/09/011123686.shtml

Trevor and Steve
https://rumble.com/v2b75j8-trevor-loudon-judy-chus-involvement-with-ccp.html

http://www.keywiki.org/index.php/Communist_Workers_Party

https://keywiki.org/Judy_Chu#Communist_Workers_Party_connection

https://www.trevorloudon.com/2013/02/judy-chu-exposed-part-1-yes-soledad-obrien-judy-chu-probably-is-a-communist/

https://www.trevorloudon.com/2013/02/judy-chu-exposed-part-2-judy-chu-and-the-communist-front-federation-for-progress/

https://dailycaller.com/2023/02/24/gooden-chu-jeffries-goldman-krishnamoorthi-schiff-tiffany-lamalfa-dominic-ng/

https://thehill.com/homenews/house/3875852-texas-republican-doubles-down-on-attack-on-judy-chus-heritage/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Judy_Chu

https://www.americanewsnation.com/2023/02/20/democratic-rep-judy-chu-handed-out-awards-to-members-of-alleged-chinese-intelligence-front/

2022 Election

Nov 15, 2022 Certified Vote Counts Posted By Ballotpedia.

2022 CA D28 CERTIFIED VOTE COUNT.
(D)CHU 74,398 (63.2%)
(R)HALLMAN 43,250 (36.8%)
FAKE TOTAL 117,648
CHU FAKE MARGIN 31,148

-142(.70)/+130(1.30) Tabulation Algorithm.
10,000 HALLMAN Votes =7,000.
10,000 CHU Votes =13,000.

Algorithm Equations.
HALLMAN, 61,786 tabulated at -142(.70)
=43,250. A Reduction of 18,536 votes.

CHU, 57,229 tabulated at +130(1.30)
=74,398. A Increase of 17,169 votes.

1-1 REAL TOTAL =119,015.
REAL TOTAL - FAKE TOTAL
(RT)119,015 - (FT)117,648=1,367.
1,366 Is the Algorithm Imbalance.(AI)

HALLMAN Reduction - CHU Increase
(H)18,536 - (C)17,169=1,367.(AI)
(H)18,536 +(C)17,169=35,705.
35,705 Is the Total Vote Swing created by the Algorithm. (TVS)

CHU FAKE Total - HALLMAN REAL Total.
(CFT)74,398 - (HRT)61,786=12,612.

CHU FAKE Margin - HALLMAN Reduction
(CFM)31,148 - (HR-)18,536=12,612.
12,612 + (AI)1,367=13,979*(Key#)

CHU REAL Total - HALLMAN FAKE Total.
(CRT)57,229 - (HFT)43,250=13,979*

CHU FAKE Margin - CHU Increase.
(CFM)31,148 - (CI+)17,169=13,979*

HALLMAN REDUCTION - HALLMAN REAL MARGIN.
(HR-)18,536 - (HRM)4,557=13,979*
Key# 13,979* was found in 4 more equations.

After Audit.
Actual 1-1 True Vote Count.
2022 U.S. HOUSE CA D28 ELECTION
(R)HALLMAN 61,786 (52%)
(D)CHU 57,229 (48%)
REAL TOTAL 119,015
HALLMAN MARGIN 4,557.

The Tabulation Algorithm manipulated this election by 15.2 percentage points.
CA D28 Rep.(D)Judy Chu is Illegitimate

Keywords
communismfraudjudychuelections2022

