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Dr. Maurice Hilleman Admits That Merck Vaccines Deliberately Contaminated With Cancer... He Explains Why Merck’s Vaccines Have Spread Cancer, AIDS, Leukemia Worldwide... Journalists Laugh
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299 views • January 07, 2022
The Polio Vaccine Has Cancer Virus, SV40, According To Dr. Maurice Hilleman...
This stunning censored interview conducted by medical historian Edward Shorter for WGBH public television (Boston) and Blackwell Science was cut from The Health Century due to its huge liability–the admission that Merck drug company vaccines have traditionally been injecting cancer viruses (SV40 and others) in people worldwide.
This segment of In Lies We Trust: The CIA, Hollywood & Bioterrorism, produced and freely contributed by consumer protector and public health expert, Dr. Leonard Horowitz, features the world’s leading vaccine expert, Dr. Maurice Hilleman, who explains why Merck’s vaccines have spread cancer, AIDS, leukemia, and other horrific plagues worldwide.
#ExposeMerck #Cancer #AIDS #BigPharma
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
This stunning censored interview conducted by medical historian Edward Shorter for WGBH public television (Boston) and Blackwell Science was cut from The Health Century due to its huge liability–the admission that Merck drug company vaccines have traditionally been injecting cancer viruses (SV40 and others) in people worldwide.
This segment of In Lies We Trust: The CIA, Hollywood & Bioterrorism, produced and freely contributed by consumer protector and public health expert, Dr. Leonard Horowitz, features the world’s leading vaccine expert, Dr. Maurice Hilleman, who explains why Merck’s vaccines have spread cancer, AIDS, leukemia, and other horrific plagues worldwide.
#ExposeMerck #Cancer #AIDS #BigPharma
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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