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General Flynn Fireside Chat #9 | As The Remnant Rises the Battle Between Good & Evil Becomes Clear
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100 views • November 09, 2021
General Flynn discusses the Durham Investigation, religious fraud, the pro-death (pro-choice) agenda, medical fraud, election fraud, the Satanic Travis Scott concert, “the subpoena” and the epic battle between good & evil that we are living through.
See the U.S. Currency Supply In Curriculation - https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/M1SL
Watch the U.S. Debt Calculator Live - https://www.usdebtclock.org/
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Today At - www.BH-PM.com - Call 866-346-5325
Discover the History of Inflation - https://bh-pm.com/the-history-of-inflation/
“8 The silver is mine, and the gold is mine, saith the Lord of hosts.” - Haggai 2:8
“18 I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see.” - Revelation 3:18
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” - Isaiah 5:20
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “24 He that spareth his rod hateth his son: but he that loveth him chasteneth him betimes.” - Proverbs 13:24
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “10 The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom: and the knowledge of the holy is understanding.” - Proverbs 9:10
Drawing a Distinction Between Good & Evil:
Pro-Life Versus Pro-Death -
Pro-Discipline Versus Pro-Lasciviousness
Pro-Strong Local Government Versus Consolidated Federal Power Versus
Medical Fraud - Pro-The-Right-to-Try or the Mandate to Die
Election Fraud - Pro Election Integrity versus Nefarious Voting Ambiguity
Religious Fraud - The Bible Is the Irrefutable Word of God or the Pulpit Can Be Prostituted to People Who Seek God-Like Power
Discover the Truth About Religious Fraud - https://timetofreeamerica.com/renting-religious-leaders/#scroll-content
Monetary Fraud - the Fraudulent Fiat Currency Versus Monetary Integrity Versus
https://www.usdebtclock.org/
Discover the Truth About Inflation - https://bh-pm.com/the-history-of-inflation/
Travis Scott Satanic Festival 'Blood Sacrifice' Conspiracy Theory Spreads After Tragedy - https://www.newsweek.com/travis-scott-satanic-festival-blood-sacrifice-conspiracy-theory-tragedy-astroworld-1646834
U.S. pastors, advocacy groups mobilize against COVID-19 vaccine mandates
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-pastors-advocacy-groups-mobilize-against-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-2021-10-14/
Website: www.totosarmyofpatriots.com
Email: [email protected]
Learn About George Soros’ Mentor Karl Popper
https://www.philanthropydaily.com/george-soros-karl-popper-and-the-ironies-of-the-open-society/
BREAKING!!! General Flynn's ReAwaken Tour Phoenix Tickets Now Available for Purchase!!! Ticket Requests Are Flying In!!!
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Momentum Is Building and America Is Waking Up!!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour - Tickets Requests Are Flying In!!!!
*January 14-15 - 47% Tickets Remaining for Phoenix, AZ
*December - 0 Tickets Remaining for Dallas, TX
*November - 14 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
*April - Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa was 100% Sold Out
*July - Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs Was 100% Sold Out
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Senator Wendy Rogers, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charlene Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.
See the U.S. Currency Supply In Curriculation - https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/M1SL
Watch the U.S. Debt Calculator Live - https://www.usdebtclock.org/
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Today At - www.BH-PM.com - Call 866-346-5325
Discover the History of Inflation - https://bh-pm.com/the-history-of-inflation/
“8 The silver is mine, and the gold is mine, saith the Lord of hosts.” - Haggai 2:8
“18 I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see.” - Revelation 3:18
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” - Isaiah 5:20
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “24 He that spareth his rod hateth his son: but he that loveth him chasteneth him betimes.” - Proverbs 13:24
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “10 The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom: and the knowledge of the holy is understanding.” - Proverbs 9:10
Drawing a Distinction Between Good & Evil:
Pro-Life Versus Pro-Death -
Pro-Discipline Versus Pro-Lasciviousness
Pro-Strong Local Government Versus Consolidated Federal Power Versus
Medical Fraud - Pro-The-Right-to-Try or the Mandate to Die
Election Fraud - Pro Election Integrity versus Nefarious Voting Ambiguity
Religious Fraud - The Bible Is the Irrefutable Word of God or the Pulpit Can Be Prostituted to People Who Seek God-Like Power
Discover the Truth About Religious Fraud - https://timetofreeamerica.com/renting-religious-leaders/#scroll-content
Monetary Fraud - the Fraudulent Fiat Currency Versus Monetary Integrity Versus
https://www.usdebtclock.org/
Discover the Truth About Inflation - https://bh-pm.com/the-history-of-inflation/
Travis Scott Satanic Festival 'Blood Sacrifice' Conspiracy Theory Spreads After Tragedy - https://www.newsweek.com/travis-scott-satanic-festival-blood-sacrifice-conspiracy-theory-tragedy-astroworld-1646834
U.S. pastors, advocacy groups mobilize against COVID-19 vaccine mandates
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-pastors-advocacy-groups-mobilize-against-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-2021-10-14/
Website: www.totosarmyofpatriots.com
Email: [email protected]
Learn About George Soros’ Mentor Karl Popper
https://www.philanthropydaily.com/george-soros-karl-popper-and-the-ironies-of-the-open-society/
BREAKING!!! General Flynn's ReAwaken Tour Phoenix Tickets Now Available for Purchase!!! Ticket Requests Are Flying In!!!
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Momentum Is Building and America Is Waking Up!!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour - Tickets Requests Are Flying In!!!!
*January 14-15 - 47% Tickets Remaining for Phoenix, AZ
*December - 0 Tickets Remaining for Dallas, TX
*November - 14 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
*April - Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa was 100% Sold Out
*July - Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs Was 100% Sold Out
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Senator Wendy Rogers, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charlene Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.
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