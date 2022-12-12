Revelation 2:8 to 17

Verse by Verse Bible Study on www.thecloudchurch.org through the book of Revelation, covering chapter two and verses 8 to 17, by Robert Breaker. Study from the Authorized King James Bible.

VIDEO ABOUT OBAMA: https://www.brighteon.com/da8f9b00-06ed-4672-8ac7-c9b2a389bfc9

https://rumble.com/v1ih5w7-obama...-the-coming-king-of-the-world.html

MY VIDEO ABOUT THE SIN OF BAALAM: https://youtu.be/af9CPJADSpI





