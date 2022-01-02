Destruction of the Tempel Build Back Better for Antichrist to sit in and proclaime himself to be god Matthew 24:1-2 1 Then Jesus went out and departed from the tempel, and His disciples came up to show Him the buildings of the tempel. 2 And Jesus said to them "Do you not see all these things ? Assuredly, I say to you, not one stone shall be left here upon anouther, that shall be left here upon anouther, that shall not be thrown down"



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