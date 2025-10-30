US carried out a lethal kinetic strike on yet another boat - October 29th

US strikes another boat, Oct 29th

4 'narco-terrorists' KILLED in 'yet another' Eastern Pacific boat strike

Hegseth announces latest 'drug vessel' bombing

War Dept. will 'continue to hunt them down'

Hegseth's post:

Earlier today, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on yet another narco-trafficking vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO) in the Eastern Pacific. This vessel, like all the others, was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics. Four male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessel—and killed—during the strike, which was conducted in international waters. No U.S. forces were harmed in this strike. The Western Hemisphere is no longer a safe haven for narco-terrorists bringing drugs to our shores to poison Americans. The Department of War will continue to hunt them down and eliminate them wherever they operate.

