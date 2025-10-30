US carried out a lethal kinetic strike on yet another boat - October 29th

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US strikes another boat, Oct 29th
4 'narco-terrorists' KILLED in 'yet another' Eastern Pacific boat strike
Hegseth announces latest 'drug vessel' bombing
War Dept. will 'continue to hunt them down'
Hegseth's post:
Earlier today, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on yet another narco-trafficking vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO) in the Eastern Pacific. This vessel, like all the others, was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics. Four male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessel—and killed—during the strike, which was conducted in international waters. No U.S. forces were harmed in this strike. The Western Hemisphere is no longer a safe haven for narco-terrorists bringing drugs to our shores to poison Americans. The Department of War will continue to hunt them down and eliminate them wherever they operate.
https://x.com/SecWar/status/1983676996220588093?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1983676996220588093%7Ctwgr%5Ee6d0181d4a17577145eca2e4357a54174ec84e2e%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marineinsight.com%2Fshipping-news%2Fvideo-u-s-destroys-another-drug-smuggling-boat-in-eastern-pacific-4-killed%2F