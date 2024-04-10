Create New Account
Ep. 92: The FISA Bill Is Dead For Now
Published 19 hours ago

The [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] bill is dead but, like herpes, it’ll be back.

It’s important to punish the people that pushed it.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 10 April 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-the-fisa-bill-is-dead-now/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1778177385210519712

fbifisadeep statepolice statetucker carlsonelection riggingdonald trumpjoe bidennsaelection interferencetyrannymike turnerbig brotherelection meddlingabuse of powermike johnsontotalitarianismsurveillance stateconstitutional republicauthoritarianismsecret policeintel agenciesunipartywarrantless surveillancewarrantless spying

