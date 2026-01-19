BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Iraqi Kurdish citizens protest outside the US occupation consulate in Erbil after Washington abandoned Syrian Kurds in their confrontation with the Jolani regime
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
27 views • 1 day ago

Iraqi Kurdish citizens protest outside the US occupation consulate in Erbil after Washington abandoned Syrian Kurds in their confrontation with the Jolani regime.

Mass protests outside the US occupation consulate in Erbil, with more Kurdish protesters on their way.

Update: Massive crowds at the U.S. occupation consulate in Erbil.

More:

The 10th Badr Brigade has deployed tanks near the border with Syria.

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces continue to secure the border with Syria.

Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari said Iraq has been closely monitoring developments in Syria on a daily basis and had anticipated these events three years ago.

He confirmed that Iraq has reinforced and fortified its international borders, particularly along the Syrian frontier, warning that any approach toward Iraqi territory will be met with live fire.

Al-Shammari added that Iraqi reserve forces are fully prepared to intervene immediately in the event of any emergency.

Meanwhile in "Detached From Reality Land"

Germany’s Reichsführer Friedrich Merz said he has invited Syrian President al-Jolani to Germany.

“I have also invited President Ahmed al-Sharaa to Germany. Around one million Syrian refugees are still in Germany, many of whom are waiting for the opportunity to return home. If the necessary conditions are met, they will return. That is why we are also interested in Syria achieving stability, peace, and harmonious coexistence among its various communities. The ceasefire reached yesterday between the Syrian army and Kurdish fighters is an encouraging sign.”

The remarks come after a previously planned Berlin visit was cancelled. According to Reuters and other reports, al-Jolani called off the trip amid escalating clashes in Syria between regime forces and Kurdish fighters. Planned protests in Germany against the visit may have also influenced the decision.

Also,  U.S. troops are reportedly being deployed around the al-Sina’a prison in Hasakah, which holds a large number of ISIS detainees.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
Recent News
Echoes of Eternity: Exposing the lies of the medical, spiritual and political elite — a survival guide for the awakened

Echoes of Eternity: Exposing the lies of the medical, spiritual and political elite — a survival guide for the awakened

Belle Carter
Trump threatens tariffs on nations opposing U.S. bid to annex Greenland

Trump threatens tariffs on nations opposing U.S. bid to annex Greenland

Laura Harris
Trump&#8217;s Nobel tantrum and continued threat to take Greenland further isolates United States on world stage

Trump’s Nobel tantrum and continued threat to take Greenland further isolates United States on world stage

Lance D Johnson
NYC Democratic socialists organize &#8220;rapid response&#8221; network to oppose ICE operations

NYC Democratic socialists organize “rapid response” network to oppose ICE operations

Laura Harris
GOP senators warn Trump&#8217;s Greenland-linked tariffs could hurt U.S., fracture NATO

GOP senators warn Trump’s Greenland-linked tariffs could hurt U.S., fracture NATO

Laura Harris
Geopolitical headlines become hacking lures in latest cyber espionage campaign

Geopolitical headlines become hacking lures in latest cyber espionage campaign

Willow Tohi
