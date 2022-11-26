CBDC: Just Say No

We Must Fight Central Bank Digital Currency

* Our regulators enabled this massive scam.

* Americans must never accept CBDC.

* Fears grow that the gubment will use the FTX fallout to roll out its own digital currency.

* CBDCs will bring complete gubment control, social credit score systems, more surveillance.

* Digital ‘money’ controlled by the gubment could be confiscated at any time.

* If this happens — we’re done!





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 November 2022