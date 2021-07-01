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32 Boys facts 32 facts about boys DoYou Know facts DoYou Know facts
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110 views • July 01, 2021
32 Boys facts 32 facts about boys DoYou Know facts DoYou Know facts
If it seems like men typically fall in love faster than women, it could be chalked up to society’s gender roles. “Men may feel like they have to fulfill the expectation of taking a leadership role in a relationship,” Schiff says, thus jumping into relationships quickly in order to settle down.
On the flip side, a woman might take longer to fall in love because her focus is on selecting the best mate possible for reproduction, Schiff says. This is just a stereotype, however, as obviously doesn’t apply to everyone.
Girls Check - bit.ly/ 3vZiuUb
Boys Check - bit.ly/ 2Ub7Blg
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If it seems like men typically fall in love faster than women, it could be chalked up to society’s gender roles. “Men may feel like they have to fulfill the expectation of taking a leadership role in a relationship,” Schiff says, thus jumping into relationships quickly in order to settle down.
On the flip side, a woman might take longer to fall in love because her focus is on selecting the best mate possible for reproduction, Schiff says. This is just a stereotype, however, as obviously doesn’t apply to everyone.
Girls Check - bit.ly/ 3vZiuUb
Boys Check - bit.ly/ 2Ub7Blg
(Remove Space)
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