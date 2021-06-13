INJURY FROM THE SHOT = NO DIAGNOSIS, NO HELP AND ALIENATION BY MOST OF THE MEDICAL COMMUNITY

SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw



Almost all in the medical community refuse to link any problem you are having back to the vaccine. They are murderers and cowards. If they don't link your problems and injury to the fake vaccine how are these people that are injured going to get any compensation from the government fund that is for this type of problem? They are not.



When it goes south after you have had the jab, it is all on you. If they can kill you completely off this fall with more disease or 5G then they can steal the money. They push it, they profit, they run, they hide. Here is one persons story.