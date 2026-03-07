THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 10: The Birth of Jesus' Ministry

Pastor John has returned to the Gospel of Matthew after exploring the origin story of Jesus and why the God-man chose to focus the majority of His time in the smaller cities around the Sea of Galilee. The Creator was incarnated into the physical body provided by Mary and the Holy Spirit, and as such, Jesus was the God-man from the moment of conception.

He proved it at the age of twelve when He spoke with the educated men in the temple. For three days, He openly expressed great wisdom and amazed them with His understanding. Yet Jesus was constrained to stay in the physical body as it slowly matured. The Son of God would experience everything we do in terms of maturing to adulthood.

He worked with Joseph in carpentry until the legal age of thirty years old, that when He began to teach, recruit, heal, and reveal His purpose as mankind’s redeemer. Keep in mind, this was just a repeat of what had already taken place in eternity past!

