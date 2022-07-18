Situation Update, July 18, 2022 - TRUST YOURSELF - Your preparedness action will SAVE you from what's coming

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The well prepared will survive the horrors that are being unleashed against humanity. Even as the oblivious, unprepared masses are exterminated by the billions, there will also be billions who survive the carnage, and those people will be among the most resilient and prepared — people who saw what was coming, planned ahead and took action to navigate the chaos.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-18-trust-yourself-preparedness-actions-will-save-you-from-collapse.html
0:00 Intro
0:40 Interesting Story
11:00 Preparedness Self Audit
45:05 Mass Shooting
46:50 Uvalde Bombshell
56:50 Railway
58:05 Finance
1:01:35 Crazy World
1:17:12 Important Story
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