Fear, Identity & Spiritual Warfare: A Wake-Up Call with Donna Winship

Donna Winship is the co-founder of Identity Exchange and an expert in identity-based transformation. After leaving the American dream behind, she spent 25 years with her husband and children in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, where she learned to live fearlessly in her God-given identity—even in the midst of war and chaos. Donna has worked with leaders across professional sports, business, education, and government, and is the co-author of transformative courses like Knowing Rediscovered and Becoming What You Believe.

In this powerful and deeply needed conversation, Donna joins me to unpack a spiritual battle many of us don’t even realize we’re in: the war for our identity, truth, and freedom in Christ. We dive into how fear subtly shapes our decisions, how unworthiness can quietly take root, and how we can partner with truth to break free. Donna helps us understand that spiritual warfare isn’t always loud—it often shows up as quiet agreements with lies we never meant to believe.

You’ll learn how to move from feeling spiritually stuck to walking in freedom, why every negative emotion is actually an invitation to healing, and how to start hearing God again.

If you don’t know who God says you are—and you’re not standing confidently in that identity—this episode is your wake-up call.

