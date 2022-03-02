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911 was the Game Changer. Then came the Patriots Act. Bottom Line: The US is the Bad Guy here. Think about the Sniffer and the Ho and Pelosi ruining our Country. Then you will understand.
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11 views • March 02, 2022
Good info from these two highly intelligent Patriots. Col Bennet and Mike Harris.
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