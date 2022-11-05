Barclays Cut Its Forecast for China’s Economic Growth Next Year to 3.8%

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https://gnews.org/articles/507732
Summary：11/04/2022 WION: Taking a hit from falling global demand and cutting property investment, Barclays has cut its forecast for China's economic growth next year to 3.8%.