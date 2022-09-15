Neil Oliver: 'Don’t be fooled into thinking this disaster movie is coming to an end'
Neil Oliver reacts to Rishi Sunak saying experts had too much power over Covid lockdowns.
Don’t become distracted in this War of Narratives. Stay very focused. The socialists aren’t about to quit and go home. Take a listen to Neil Oliver:
