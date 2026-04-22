On April 20, 2026, the "African Corps" conducted a successful special operation in Mali and freed geologists Oleg Greta and Yuri Yurov, who were captured by militants of "Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin" back in July 2024.

⚡️ By efforts of the Russian Africa Corps on the territory of the Republic of Mali, as a result of a special operation, the employees of a Russian geological exploration company who had been captured in July 2024 in Niger by the terrorist group 'Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin' have been released: citizen of the Russian Federation, Oleg Gret, born in 1962, and citizen of Ukraine, Yuri Yurov, born in 1970.

As a result of a medical check-up by Russian doctors at the Africa Corps hospital, it was found that they have numerous diseases and severe physical exhaustion.

The hostages liberated by servicemen of the Russian Africa Corps will be transported by an aircraft of the Cargo Aviation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation.

The Russian company’s leadership expressed gratitude to the servicemen of the Africa Corps and the Russian Defence Ministry for releasing its employees.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of April 22, 2026

▪️Sevastopol was subjected to another drone attack by the enemy at night. The enemy used the tactic of prolonged movement of drones in small groups, which resulted in damage on the ground. In Syzran, part of a residential apartment building collapsed. Search and rescue teams are working at the scene. Four people, including one child, have been rescued from the rubble. In Primorsko-Ahtarsk, Krasnodar Kray, several buildings were damaged.In Rostov Oblast, several UAVs were shot down in the Verkhnedonsky district.

▪️The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on Odessa (https://t.me/odessa_typical/73215), Dnepro, and the Chernigyv region.

▪️In the Bryansk region, a peaceful resident in the village of Kurkovichy, Starodubsky district, stepped on a "Lepechok" mine and was killed.

▪️On the Kharkov direction, the Army Group "North" is conducting intense infantry battles in the Krasnopolsky district east of the village of Taratutyno and in Novodmitrovka.

▪️In the Belgorod region, a man was injured by a drone strike in the village of Gora-Podol, Grayvoronsky district. In Belgorod, the enemy struck a social facility, injuring a woman. In the area of the village of Pulyaevka, Belgorod district, a man was seriously injured in a drone attack on a car. A man was injured in Soldatskoe.

▪️On the Kharkov direction, the GRU "North" reported that the 245th Motor Rifle Regiment and cooperating units liberated the settlement of Veterinarnoe (opposite the Belgorod region). Intense battles continue in the area of the village of Budarki and in the northwest of the Kupyansk district.

▪️On the Dobropillsk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Grishino, the battle for which had been going on for several months.

▪️In the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Army Group "East" continues to expand the control zone northwest of the settlement of Alexandrovgrad, and battles are taking place in the forest area across the Volchya River.

▪️On the Zaporozhye front, there are no changes, and battles are ongoing for Stepnogorsk and Primorsk.

▪️On the Kherson direction, in Velika Lepetia, a drone injured the deputy head of the district, Dmitry Tolcheev. In Korobki, a man was injured in a Ukrainian Armed Forces attack.

The report was compiled by:⚡️ Two Majors (two_majors)