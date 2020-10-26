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CRIMINAL CABAL IS THE MOST VULNERABLE IT'S BEEN IN OVER 100 YEARS W/ WAYNE JETT
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43 views • October 26, 2020
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio


Wayne Jett rejoins the show to discuss the war going on behind the scenes (and increasingly in the public) between the criminal cabal and humanity. Jett is very optimistic that the criminal cabal is losing power and we are at a critical point where they can be defeated. We also discuss big tech and media interference in the election, the Biden criminal family, and many other issues. You can learn more about Wayne Jett or purchase his book "Fruits of Graft" at https://CassicalCapital.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Keywords
trumprussiaeducationcommunismchinaelection 2020bidenacademiabolshevikssarah westallwayne jettinsurgencycriminal cabalbusiness game changers radio
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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