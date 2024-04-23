This World Is Preparing Itself To Receive The Biblical Antichrist-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 22 2024

The music of Taylor Swift and all the others is not so much the problem as it is the soundtrack for the coming time of Jacob’s trouble and the arrival of Antichrist.

Today’s Podcast is not really all that much about Taylor Swift, though we will touch on her and her music as we progress. But Swift is absolutely a marker on the end times road that illuminates a larger truth, and that is that this world, made up of predominantly lost people, is now preparing itself on nearly every level for the soon-coming arrival of Antichrist. Should Christians be listening to Taylor Swift and her music? To quote a line from one of her songs ‘…darling, I’m a nightmare dressed like a daydream’. There’s your answer from Taylor herself.

“Little children, it is the last time: and as ye have heard that antichrist shall come, even now are there many antichrists; whereby we know that it is the last time.” 1 John 2:18 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, Taylor Swift began her record-smashing ‘Eras Tour’ in March of 2023 and it is slated to conclude in December of 2024. One of the hallmarks of this tour was the incredible amount of young children who have attended these concerts, with their moms and sometimes their dads standing right alongside them. They are called ‘Swifties’. The Taylor Swift ‘experience’ has now transcended mere music and has become a culture unto itself, a lifestyle if you will, with a definite agenda. 3 days ago, Swift dropped her latest album called ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, and songs like ‘Fortnight’ visually reminds you of 19th-century mental institutions where people were literally tortured for their thoughts. What about those millions of children along for the ride on the ‘Eras Tour’? They now get dropped into this dark and swirling musical cauldron, and it is a terrifying place to be. All this, however, is only one tiny part of the spirit of violence, anger and wickedness that is now enveloping our world. The music of Taylor Swift and all the others is not so much the problem as it is the soundtrack of the coming time of Jacob’s trouble. On this episode, we show you the ever-rising spirit of Antichrist that is preparing the lost of this world to receive the counterfeit Christ, and be warned, it is not a pretty picture.