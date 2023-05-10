At least 2 killed and almost 1,000 arrested in Pakistan after nationwide protests following arrest of former PM Khan

At least 2 killed and almost 1,000 arrested in Pakistan after nationwide protests (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/19818) following arrest of former PM Khan (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/19787).

Khan arrested on corruption charges he states are politically-motivated, and appears in court while flames and CHAOS engulfs country as thousands rally in support of former PM.

Khan was overthrown in US-backed coup last year, after he refused to bow to White House orders to sanction Russia.