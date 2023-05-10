At least 2 killed and almost 1,000 arrested in Pakistan after nationwide protests following arrest of former PM Khan

At least 2 killed and almost 1,000 arrested in Pakistan after nationwide protests (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/19818) following arrest of former PM Khan (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/19787).
Khan arrested on corruption charges he states are politically-motivated, and appears in court while flames and CHAOS engulfs country as thousands rally in support of former PM.
Khan was overthrown in US-backed coup last year, after he refused to bow to White House orders to sanction Russia.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.