SHOVEL AT HAND! KIEV IS WAITING FOR RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE

On the night of January 16, the Ukrainian military attempted another massive drone attack on Russian border regions.





Last night, at least four Ukrainian UAVs were intercepted over the Belgorod region, 8 more were intercepted and destroyed over the Voronezh region.





The fallen wreckage of the drones damaged several civilian buildings. At least one child was wounded as a result of the attack.





In response to the ongoing attempts to launch drone and missiles strikes, as well as the constant artillery shelling in the border regions, the Russian military continues counter artillery suppression on Ukrainian territory.





The city of Kharkiv, the largest one in north-western Ukraine, is constantly struck by Russian precision strikes. Over the past weeks, the strategically important military-industrial facilities and various buildings used for the accommodation of Ukrainian military personnel came under Russian attacks.





More military bases and areas of accumulation of Ukrainian forces were destroyed in the region, including by the Russian artillery shelling. The Russian military pays special attention to the areas near its border. In recent days, the destruction of several Ukrainian warehouses in the border town of Volchansk were declared by Russian military officials.





Russian drones and artillery are also destroying military infrastructure of the Ukrainian border guards, not to mention the ongoing regular operations by Russian saboteurs in the Ukrainian rear and in the border regions.





The Russian military is set to decrease the military potential of Ukrainian forces deployed near the border in order to prevent it from the possibility of launching attacks on civilians and any military facilities on Russian territory.





The Ukrainian and NATO military specialists consider Russian operations as a signal of the upcoming new Russian offensive.





Unable to predict the exact direction of a possible Russian attack, the Ukrainian military is forced to establish new lines of defense not only in the Donbass, where Russian troops continue offensive operations, but also in the border regions of Kharkiv, Chernigiv and Sumy. As a result, the cost of defense is growing and the Ukrainian military is running out of time.





According to the US Institute for the Study of War, the Russian offensive may begin in the coming weeks as soon as the ground freezes on the eastern and southern frontlines.





Meanwhile, the flow of weapons, ammunition, equipment and funds from NATO is drying up. No matter what, Kiev continues its war in the media. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine proudly declared that if the army runs out of weapons, soldiers will continue fighting with shovels. Kiev is definitely exaggerating the morale and motivation of its servicemen.

https://southfront.press/kiev-is-waiting-for-russian-offensive/