Putin_War with NATO is possible and this would be WW3_Redacted with Clayton Morris

The EU is pushing a new war time economy to ramp up ammunition production to battle Russia. French President Macron says sending troops to Ukraine might have to happen and Putin says this will lead to WW3.
