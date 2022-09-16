Teacher Defines ‘Fascist’ To Class As Republicans & Christians | Ep. 11

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A San Diego high school teacher is indoctrinating his students into believing the word “fascist” can now be defined as white, Christian Republicans because they “no longer fit the category of a conventional Democratic party.”
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