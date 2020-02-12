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Empire Beneath the Ice, The Nazi Secret Empire (Documentary film)
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1587 views • February 12, 2020
Some of this information in this documentary, may seem extremely far fetched and insane. Take the information that is given and do your own research. From putting together the still frames, the Nazi's did have flying saucers weather they worked or not, no idea. What is really in Antarctica? Don't know. The caller calling in with the Hitler story, claiming she was implanted with a tracking device on a space ship and she met Hitler, don't believe that myself, that is the craziest thing, I've ever heard. When dealing with these UFO's and ancient aliens it always has the new age occult tied in.
Sand Pebbles Production:
Based on the book "Empire Beneath the Ice "
Narrated by: Stephen Quayle
This film is a story board audio mix which has been edited and designed to custom created video stills.
Part I
Broadcast date: Dec 4, 2015
Coast to Coast hosted by George Noory
Part II
Audio stream which was edited and mixed was from the Hagmann Report in Dec of 2015.
Part III
Bonus coverage on the relevance of "Empire Beneath the Ice "
Sand Pebbles Production:
Based on the book "Empire Beneath the Ice "
Narrated by: Stephen Quayle
This film is a story board audio mix which has been edited and designed to custom created video stills.
Part I
Broadcast date: Dec 4, 2015
Coast to Coast hosted by George Noory
Part II
Audio stream which was edited and mixed was from the Hagmann Report in Dec of 2015.
Part III
Bonus coverage on the relevance of "Empire Beneath the Ice "
Keywords
occulthitlerhistorynaziend timesantarcticagermanycloningsecret societiessteve quaylethird reichjosef mengeleworld war iihistorianspace programrobert byrdheinrich himmleradvanced technologyflying machineswernher von braunnationalist socialistnew swabianew schwabenlandevil empireempire beneath the ice
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