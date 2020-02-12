Empire Beneath the Ice, The Nazi Secret Empire (Documentary film)

Some of this information in this documentary, may seem extremely far fetched and insane. Take the information that is given and do your own research. From putting together the still frames, the Nazi's did have flying saucers weather they worked or not, no idea. What is really in Antarctica? Don't know. The caller calling in with the Hitler story, claiming she was implanted with a tracking device on a space ship and she met Hitler, don't believe that myself, that is the craziest thing, I've ever heard. When dealing with these UFO's and ancient aliens it always has the new age occult tied in.



Sand Pebbles Production:



Based on the book "Empire Beneath the Ice "



Narrated by: Stephen Quayle



This film is a story board audio mix which has been edited and designed to custom created video stills.



Part I

Broadcast date: Dec 4, 2015

Coast to Coast hosted by George Noory



Part II

Audio stream which was edited and mixed was from the Hagmann Report in Dec of 2015.



Part III

Bonus coverage on the relevance of "Empire Beneath the Ice "