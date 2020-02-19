© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Duke's Conspiracy Corner #2 ~ The Mysterious Life and Death of Phil Schneider pt. 2
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
96 views • February 19, 2020
In part 2, Wes and i finish with our look at the claims of scientist, whistleblower and patriot, Phil Schneider, and his detailing of a vast network of underground military bases, which he claimed to have helped build, and also the military's battle with Grey aliens under Dulce in 1979! Contact Duke at [email protected]. Help upport this show, it is ENTIRELY VIEWER FUNDED. Send support to PAYPAL.ME/WORLDBIGFOOTCENTRAL. Thanks for watching!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.