Miles Talks About the Republican Party and the Mid-Term Elections

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https://gnews.org/post/p48nf414
I wanted to tell everyone that the Republicans will win the midterm election. We wanted the NFSC to also win. We will win in the US congress for sure. The CCP cannot have complete control. They can control anything, but not possible to control the congress