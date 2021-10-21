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KLIM Exclusive Dr. Peter McCullough Breaks CDC Bombshell Information Covid-19 Vaccines Kristi Leigh
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912 views • October 21, 2021
KLIM Exclusive Dr. Peter McCullough Breaks CDC Bombshell Information Covid-19 Vaccines Kristi Leigh
Kristi Leigh kristileightv
https://www.kristileightv.com/post/exclusive-dr-peter-mccullough-breaks-cdc-bombshell
https://rumble.com/vnyv6j-exclusive-dr.-peter-mccullough-breaks-cdc-bombshell.html
Exclusive: Dr. Peter McCullough Breaks CDC Bombshell
Dr. Peter McCullough breaks down new information from the CDC, gives an update on a lawsuit against the FDA, and how he's been treated so far for standing up for medical freedom.
Kristi Leigh kristileightv
https://www.kristileightv.com/post/exclusive-dr-peter-mccullough-breaks-cdc-bombshell
https://rumble.com/vnyv6j-exclusive-dr.-peter-mccullough-breaks-cdc-bombshell.html
Exclusive: Dr. Peter McCullough Breaks CDC Bombshell
Dr. Peter McCullough breaks down new information from the CDC, gives an update on a lawsuit against the FDA, and how he's been treated so far for standing up for medical freedom.
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