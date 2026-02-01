Time to Get Out of US Before Fed Ponzi Scheme Crash

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/115993878486389420





I am SvenVonErick on X, Rumble, Bitchute, & Gab dot Com. #WBNemesis





I would like to make a movie. Please buy me a coffee ☕ if you liked this video, pop a $5 bill in a stamped envelope.





Steven G. Erickson

215 S. Broadway Suite 217

Salem, NH 03079





For Texts & Voicemails: 1 706 740 9324. I can make a movie about gow you can probably live on $600 in 3rd World, Eat Better Food, Enjoy Life More, & get better Medical & Dental Care that you can afford to pay out of pocket. I gave sone it & can repeat.