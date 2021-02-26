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Jake Tapper's Guest Had a Horrific Reptilian Shapeshift After He Lost His Temper Discussing Trump and the Insurrection
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918 views • February 26, 2021
During an interview with Jake Tapper today his guest went full-on DEMON while I was watching it live. He went into full on Reptile mode and CNN had to cut away from him and never brought him back. The more mad he got the more he shapeshifted. I was sitting on the couch watching him and I said to myself that this dude is about to shift and he did and then I picked up my phone and dialed 1-800-Shapeshifters. :) Satan is here.
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