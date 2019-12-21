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What Can Be Done
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13 views • December 21, 2019
This song was originally written by Dash LaLonde as a poem in 1987, later that year it was recorded by a local band in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada. It has been used by various Child advocacy organizations and is provided free of copyright. If you like it, you can use it. If you wish to donate to its writer please use the following bitcoin address 38YwKspQ8hdxAmGQUPP7LvXPRucdZURNu5 .
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