Dynamite - Its All Clear
35 views
Sunshine Express Media
Published a day ago |

you were meant to be here...

Music: 'From The Beginning'

Musician: Emerson, Lake & Palmer

Album: Trilogy, 1972

Producer: Greg Lake; Label: Island

Writer(s): Greg Lake

Lyrics:

There might have been things I missed

But don't be unkind

It don't mean I'm blind

Perhaps there's a thing or two


I think of lying in bed

I shouldn't have said

But there it is


You see it's all clear

You were meant to be here

From the beginning


Maybe I might have changed

And not been so cruel

Not been such a fool

Whatever was done is done

I just can't recall

It doesn't matter at all


You see it's all clear

You were meant to be here

From the beginning



This channel is not monetized. Content for adult educational purposes only and thus is considered fair use under copyright law. All original content copyright by original creators. Please thank and support them for their inspiration for this work and their contribution to society.

Keywords
humoreducationalhistoricalhappenings

