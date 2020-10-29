© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Is Your Purpose in Life?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • October 29, 2020
Most of the world today is suffering from a lack of vision in life. Many of us don't even have a reason for getting up in the morning, and those who do find that they are left feeling unfulfilled at the end of the day. Surely, there must be meaning and purpose in life which goes beyond the rat race and cheap thrills offered to us by the , n,. What sort of vision can show us the meaning of life, and give us something worth living for? The message in this video will help you to get on the right path, by getting you out of the present, and into eternity.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.