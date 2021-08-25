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Queen Executed Philip Executed and Hollywood, Criminals, BIDEN OBOMA AND BIG MIKE, Clintons, Bush, Gates
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271 views • August 25, 2021
This video details a list of all those criminals that committed crimes against humanity,
TREASON
Pedophile
child trafficking
Crimes and against Humanity
WAR CRIME
LIST IS ENDLESS
Do not be confused, if you see any of the listed on Tell Lie Vision,
What you are seeing is CGI Computer Generated Image
Body Clones
Body Doubles
This while Vaccine is a smoke screen, what really going on is the best is yet to come.
Trump always says its going to be biblical
TREASON
Pedophile
child trafficking
Crimes and against Humanity
WAR CRIME
LIST IS ENDLESS
Do not be confused, if you see any of the listed on Tell Lie Vision,
What you are seeing is CGI Computer Generated Image
Body Clones
Body Doubles
This while Vaccine is a smoke screen, what really going on is the best is yet to come.
Trump always says its going to be biblical
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